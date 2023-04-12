In the past day, Russian invaders hit with aircraft and artillery 12 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

The enemy targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Ocheretyne Zhelanne, Karlivka, Maksymilianivka, Novokalynove and Predtechyne, the local police reported.

With the use of S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, Russians hit 14 civilian objects, including residential houses, a kindergarten and industrial facilities.

Russian strikes again caused civilian casualties. As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, 1464 civilian residents have been killed and 3380 wounded in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.