During the past day, Russian invaders shelled 12 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

The enemy targeted Kostyantinivka, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Novohrodivka, Ocheretyne, Velyka Novosilka, Shakhtarske, Novoselivka Persha, Nelipivka and Karlivka, the local police informed.

Russian attacks damaged 19 civilian objects, including 14 residential houses, a kindergarten, administrative buildings and economic facilities.

In the town of Druzhkivka, Russian missiles hit 7 apartment buildings and a police department, wounding 3 officers who were in the premises.

As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1483 local civilians have been killed and 3436 wounded in the region.These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.