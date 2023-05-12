In the past day, Russian troops shelled 13 towns and villages in Donets region.

As reported by the local police, Russians targeted Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Umanske, Dibrova, Novoselivka and Druzhba.

The enemy used S-300 missiles, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

The strikes destroyed and damaged 46 civilian objects, including 25 residential houses, a cinema, a sprts center, industrial and administrative facilities.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported civilian casualties after the attacks. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1502 local civilians have been killed and 3500 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.