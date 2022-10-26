On October 25, Russian invaders continued constant artillery and air strikes in Donetsk region.

One local was killed and four wounded by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports.

The governor also reported that four more bodies of killed civilians were found in the de-occupied areas.

He stated that 1,100 locals have been killed and 2,472 wounded in the region since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion. These numbers do not include civilian victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess them.