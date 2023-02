On Tuesday morning, Russian invaders again shelled the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported one civilian killed after the strike. According to him, Russians targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The attack damaged apartment buildings, a kindergarten and a park in Kupiansk.

‘Unfortunately, a 63-year-old civilian man was killed. The danger of repeated shelling remains high. Be careful and do not ignore the warning signs’, the governor warned.