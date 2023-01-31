On January 30, Russian troops shelled the towns of Kupiansk, Vovchansk and neighboring villages of Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported one local civilian killed and one wounded.

‘Unfortunately, a 62-year-old civilian man died after the shelling in Vovchansk. An 83-year-old woman was wounded. She is now in hospital’, the governor wrote.

In Vovchansk, the enemy strikes caused damage to apartment buildings, industrial objects and the police department.

In Kupiansk, Russians destroyed a transport infrastructure facility and damaged several private houses.