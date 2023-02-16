On Thursday morning, Russian troops once again hit the territory of Kherson region with artillery.

According to the local authorities, the attack targeted the village of Zmiivka near Beryslav.

One the shells directly hit a residential house killing a family couple.

Kherson administration claims that Russian invaders intentionally target residential areas and civilian population.

The statement adds that over the past day, Russia launched 52 strikes hitting Kherson territories. The city of Kherson was targeted 21 times.