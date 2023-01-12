During the day, the Russian army shelled 10 towns in Donetsk region, destroying and damaging 23 civilian objects.

Regional police department reports that Russian troops targeted 10 settlements: the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Lyman, Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Berestok, Illinivka, Novobakhmutivka and Paraskoviivka.

The Russian army fired at the civilian population using aircraft, S-300 missile systems, Grad and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, tanks, and mortars.

As a result of enemy attacks, 23 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged – 15 residential buildings, administrative buildings, premises of the police station and emergency services, utility premises, garages.

Within the ongoing evacuation efforts, 72 people moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 1,297 civilians have been killed and 2,840 wounded in the region. these numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.