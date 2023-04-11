In the past day, Russian invaders continued artillery strikes targeting civilian infrastructure.

The enemy again hit the areas in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts bordering to the Russian Federation, governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

In the village of Kucherivka, a civilian enterprise was destroyed by the Russian artillery attacks.

Russians also launched several fire attacks targeting the town of Vovchansk. Fortunately, the strikes did not cause any casualties.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the territories liberated in the autumn, sappers destroyed 172 explosive devices left by the Russian occupiers during their retreat.