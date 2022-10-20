‘Bukvy’ continues documenting Russian war crimes and stories of civilian deaths in Mariupol and other Ukrainian territories. These are the stories from ‘Museum of Civilian Voices’ established by the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation.

Tetiana Anzonovych

‘Trip from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia took 29 hours instead 2’

Tatiana got to know about the beginning of the war on the morning of February 24. According to the woman, the weeks of survival in the city were a real hell.

‘When we went to get water, we saw corpses, many people were killed in the streets. Houses in the city were deliberately destroyed. They also smashed the office of our family company, destroyed documents’, she says.

Tatiana tells about the final decision regarding the evacuation. In the last 4 days of her stay in the city of Mariupol, it was bombarded every 5 minutes, continuously. Russian aircraft flew over the city and dropped bombs on the residential areas.

According to Tatiana, she hardly slept. For two weeks of active hostilities, the woman was sitting in a chair in a cold apartment without any communications, with a bag containing only documents, keys and a charger.

‘One day, around 6 in the morning, half of my three-room apartment was destroyed in an instant. A balcony, bedroom and half of the living room were destroyed. There were no windows or doors left in the apartment.’

On March 18, Tatiana managed to evacuate from the besieged city.

On the way to the Ukraine-controlled territory, the woman and her family saw many shot and deatroyed cars.

‘We were helped by a 12-year-old local boy who showed us the way through the minefield. I prayed every 5 seconds. Just one centimeter wrong step and we would have been gone…’

Tatiana shares that the hope of returning to her native Ukrainian Mariupol is not fading away. Currently, the woman and her family are in Zaporizhzhia.

Larysa Bykova

‘A psychologist, two teachers, 11th grade student and parents of our students were killed’

Larysa Bykova, 57, is a director of school 29 in Mariupol. A colleague, a mathematics teacher, informed the woman about the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion. Then students and teachers of all educational institutions were informed about the transition to distance learning. On February 24, Larysa came to school to hide documents and pick up some things.

‘Parents and teachers called me, asking about the bomb shelter at our school. I recommended finding a safe, certified shelter, because we had just a basement.’

People equipped the basement with portable beds previously intended for a summer camp. All residents brought home supplies of food and water to the storage facility.

On March 2, the first strike hit school football ground, killing one and wounding two students. At the same day, electricity and water supply was disrupted.

‘It was scary to watch how the children, as soon as they saw the plane in the sky, screamed and ran to the walls to save themselves… A psychologist, two teachers, 11th grade student and parents of our students were killed.’

On March 20, the family managed to evacuate to Berdyansk and then to Zaporizhzhia.

Maria Bubnova

‘Rainwater tastes bad, even boiled’

Maria lived in the western part of the city with her husband, daughter and son. They learned about the beginning of the war from TV.

Since February 24, Maria and her husband forbade their children to go outside. The younger son slept in the bathroom, and the daughter – in the corridor between the walls.

On March 26, they were told the city was besieged.Since March 1, the people of Mariupol were kept in the information vacuum.Without any connection or communication, without water, light and heat.Peaceful cities were tested for survival.

On March 15, the family managed to evacuate to Berdynsk. Now they are safe in the Netherlands.