In the past day, Russian invaders attacked three districts of Kharkiv region.

Local governor Oleh Synehubov reported a civilian woman killed during the strikes.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts. The town of Kupiansk was hit with S-300 missiles, which destroyed an administrative building, a medical facility and agricultural enterprises.

In the village of Podoly near Kupiansk, Russian artillery targeted residential areas killing a 73-year-old woman.

Within the ongoing de-mining, explosive technicians destroyed 31 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during the retreat.