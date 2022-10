During the night, Russian troops again attacked Kharkiv with missile strikes.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram that the invaders targeted an industrial enterprise in one of the Kharkiv districts.

He added that the attack caused fired, which has already been put out by the firfighters.

Another strike targeted a critical infrastructure object, killing one civilian woman and causing fire.

The emergency services and law enforcement officers are working on the sites.