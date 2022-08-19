Russian invaders continue constant artillery and air strikes in Kharkiv and the region.

During the night, Russian troops hit residential areas of Kharkiv with at least 5 rocket strikes, region governor Oleh Synehubov reports on Telegram.

The governor stated rocket strikes in three city districts. One of the missiles destroyed a university facility, killing a woman who worked as a night guard. Other rockets targeted residential houses and a civilian enterprise.

The emergency services are working on the sites. The amount of infrastructure damage is being checked.