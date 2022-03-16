Once the war is over, Ukraine will face a daunting task of removing landmines and unexploded ordnance.

Interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi said Wednesday the EU, the US, and Great Britain will send their mine-clearance teams to Ukraine as Kyiv does not have enough UXO technicians to handle this issue over a short period of time.

The clear-mining gear and equipment is now arriving in Ukraine from France, Poland, Greece, Germany, Lithuania, Belgium, the US and many other countries.

Monastyrskiy said the aid has been ‘concrete’ providing emergency service with firefighter trucks, makeshift hospitals and body protection armor and helmets.