In an interview to Fox News, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko called on western countries to provide more weapons, including fighter jets.

Petro Poroshenko claimed that Russian invasion is ‘the genocide against Ukrainian people’ who want to live in their own free state, adding ‘Putin is not just an aggressor. Putin is a war criminal. Putin make crimes against humanity’,.

The former president said it is extremely urgent to close Ukrainian sky so that Russians could not strike cities from the air.

Poroshenko also expressed gratitude to all countries supporting Ukraine these days stating Putin is dangerous not only for Ukraine, but for the whole civilized world.