The national energy regulator has allowed Ukraine’s coal power plants to purchase gas to produce electricity.

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities informs that Ukrainian coal power plants may now buy gas to produce electricity in case they do not have enough coal supplies.

It is expected that such a step will prevent energy crisis during the current heating season.

The maximum gas purchase price for energy producers is UAH 4,800 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Earlier, the energy minister reported that the coal supplies at power plants are below the required minimum.