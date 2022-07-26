Sanitary problems are piling up in occupied Mariupol where residents now gamble with their health while taking a drink of water that can be contaminated with fecal bacteria, said exiled city official Petro Andrushchenko on Telegram app, as Russian-led officials insist the water supply in the city is back and running with all sanitary standards ensured.

The latest water sample test revealed by Andrushchenko shows the tap water in Mariupol has traces of infectious coliform bacteria, meaning it can be water coming from open water bodies contaminated with sewage.

It is not a drinkable water by any means and it is allegedly drawn by Russian troops from the Kalchyk river, added the Ukrainian official.

Earlier this month, Andrushchenko argued Mariupol faces an acute water supply issues after Russian onslaught laid waste to 90% of the city water infrusturcture.