The State Bureau of Investigation arrested the former deputy mayor of Kherson who collaborated with Russian troops during the occupation.

According to the law enforcement, before the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the arrested official was responsible for the activities of the executive bodies of the city council. After the capture of Kherson by the occupiers, he began working for the invaders and was responsible for the housing and communal services sector.

The traitor took part in the organization of the work of enterprises in the housing and communal sphere under Russian legislation, set up occupation systems for collecting payments from the population.

In addition, the collaborator prepared premises for holding a fake ‘referendum’. The man may face up to 12 years of imprisonment.