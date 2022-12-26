The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a collaborator who betrayed former Ukrainian military to Russian invaders during occupation.

The collaborator was detained in the village of Hlibivka, Kyiv region. The man voluntarily offered his help to the occupiers during the occupation of Vyshhorod district.

The traitor helped to identify former Ukrainian military and those who could take part in the resistance movement.

He personally participated in conducting punitive raids on the territory of the district and looting the property of Ukrainian citizens.

The SBU has launched criminal investigation under the article of high treason.