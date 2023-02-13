The Security Service of Ukraine detained a collaborator who was wanted for voluntary cooperation with the Russian occupiers in the temporarily captured part of eastern Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the collaborator worked in pension administration of the so-called LNR. The SBU exposed the collaborator, documented his criminal activities and declared him wanted.

In the course of investigative actions, the Ukrainian special service established that the collaborator secretly arrived in the capital, where he tried to hide himself under the guise of a volunteer of the local representative office of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine.

During the employment at the humanitarian institution, the collaborator pretended to be a relocated person from Luhansk region and hid the facts of his cooperation with the aggressor. He planned to flee from justice abroad under the guise of a member of the international volunteer movement.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a resident of Luhansk region, who at the beginning of the full-scale invasion supported the Russian invaders and offered them his help in the war against Ukraine. For this, he was appointed to the local occupation administration.