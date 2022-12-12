The Security Service of Ukraine continues stabilization measures in the recently liberated areas.

In Mykolaiv region, the law enforcement detained a collaborator who sold the property of the Ukrainian citizens looted by the Russian occupiers.

In the town of Snihurivka, the collaborator set up a sale point where he was selling property stolen by the Russians from the city stores. In particular, automobile spare parts and car maintenance tools.

The man gave most of the profits to the Russians. In return for cooperation, he got the permission to move freely around the city.

The SBU is now investigating the case and the collaborator faces 3-5 years of imprisonment.