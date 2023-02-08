A resident of Kyiv, who supported the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and collected information for Russian strikes that targeted the capital, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the SBU, in March 2022, Russian troops shelled one of the Kyiv districts with Grad and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems using the information provided by the collaborator.

Two local were killed and four wounded after the strike. The Security Service of Ukraine exposed and arrested the collaborator in March.

The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, the criminal is a resident of Kyiv who supported the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. In order to help the Russian invaders, he created a public Telegram channel where he posted the coordinates of the bases of Ukrainian defenders and the location of critical infrastructure.

Among the active users of this Internet resource were Russian military, who used the published information for rocket and artillery shelling of the capital.

In addition, the collaborator called for support for the Russian invaders through the social network and justified Russian war crimes.