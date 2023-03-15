The official of one of the Kharkiv enterprises has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the Security Srvice of Ukraine, the woman was recruited by representatives of the Russian special services at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. From February 25 to March 9, 2022, she collected intelligence on the deployment and movement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the region.

The agent gave Russians the coordinates of places of mass gatherings of people, including humanitarian aid distribution points in Kharkiv. Russians used the information to launch missile and artillery attacks on infrastructure to intimidate people and spread panic among civilians.

She also recorded the results of the Russian strikes to adjust further attacks.

The collaborator was detained in March 2022 during the intelligence mission.

Based on the collected evidence, the court found her guilty under Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law) and sentenced to 15 years in prison.