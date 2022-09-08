Exiled Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said Ukrainian resistance has blown up a house owned by local water company Yuriy Onyshchuk who has collaborated with the Russian occupational city administration.

‘The first of 5 gauleiters from the blast list of the partisans is gone. Today at about 6 am it was loud at the house of Vodokanal pseydohead Yuriy Onyshchuk’.The high-rank local collaborator who was allegedly hit by the explosion had a past record of embezzlement scandals and scuffles at city council meetings.

After the Russian invasion, he joined the group of collaborators led by former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Balytskiy helping to stage an sham referedum for Zaporizhzhya region annexation