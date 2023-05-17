A collaborator, who aimed Russian missiles at railway bridges and factories in Lviv region, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

As reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, the enemy agent handed over the information on the location of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and strategic enterprises in western Ukraine to the Russian invaders.

Russians used the information to adjust repeated missile strikes on key transport routes and industrial facilities.

The collaborator was recruited by Russian special services after the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The investigation fully exposed the activities of the enemy agent. According to the court verdict, he is sentenced to life imprisonment.