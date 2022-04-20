Wanna run a city?  Russian troops in Berdyansk appear to be short on personnel for their puppet city administration, which makes them look to some unconventional, less-than-obvious choices.

On Wednesday, they made local street cleaner,  Mykyta Samoylenko, a new deputy mayor,  assigning him a task of city planning.

Samoylenko was among few turncoats in Berdyansk who welcomed Russian invaders and agreed to collaborate with them.  According to accounts, the collaborator  has a reputation of an oddball character who earlier claimed he can talk to stones and see some mysterious ornaments in his dreams.

Now he is reportedly busy making arrangements for May 9 celebrations in the occupied city.