Wanna run a city? Russian troops in Berdyansk appear to be short on personnel for their puppet city administration, which makes them look to some unconventional, less-than-obvious choices.

On Wednesday, they made local street cleaner, Mykyta Samoylenko, a new deputy mayor, assigning him a task of city planning.

Samoylenko was among few turncoats in Berdyansk who welcomed Russian invaders and agreed to collaborate with them. According to accounts, the collaborator has a reputation of an oddball character who earlier claimed he can talk to stones and see some mysterious ornaments in his dreams.

Now he is reportedly busy making arrangements for May 9 celebrations in the occupied city.