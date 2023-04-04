On March 31, the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian occupiers, the Alley of Fighters for Independence was opened in the city to commemorate the fallen Ukrainians.

Bucha became the symbol of Russian war crimes. During 33 days of occupation of Bucha district, Russians killed more than 1,400 civilian residents, including 37 children.

President Zelensky and the heads of Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia and Moldova honored the memory of those killed in Bucha.

‘The world needs an effective mechanism for punishing those guilty of the primary crime of aggression – the crime that opens the door to all the evils of such war’, Zelensky said during Bucha Summit.