The US Congress representative Victoria Spartz said on Twitter that she sent a letter to president Biden requesting a a briefing on oversight procedures performed relating to president Zelensky chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

Today, I sent a letter to @POTUS Biden requesting a briefing on oversight procedures performed relating to President @ZelenskyyUa's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak.https://t.co/LTYuumdUT8 — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) July 8, 2022

The letter is posted on the US Congress website and deals with possible connections of Yermak with Russia.

Based on a variety of intelligence, actions taken by Mr. Yermak in Ukraine and his alleged dealings in connection with Russia, Congress needs to obtain this information urgently to confirm or deny various serious allegations, the letter states.

Victoria Spartz also stresses that Ukraine urgently needs increased levels and speed of security assistance.

‘As President Zelensky works very hard to build alliances with the west and our country, it is our responsibility to inform him if we might have any concerns with key people around him. It is also our obligation to the brave Ukrainian soldiers and strong Ukrainian people fighting this fight for freedom and international order for all of us,’ she wrote.

In addition, Victoria Spartz mentioned Oleg Tatarov ‘who has been delaying the appointment of an independent anti-corruption prosecutor for over a year, rendering the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) dysfunctional’.