Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai reports that on March 30-31, Russian troops continued their attacks in the region with heavy artillery shelling of civilian objects.

The invaders targeted 9 residential buildings and an oil depot in Lysychansk, and 5 houses and a school in Severodonetsk.

The governor says that artillery and rocket shelling has already caused dozens of civilian casualties and it is impossible now to state the exact number.