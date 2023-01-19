‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator informed that the Ukrainian energy system system still experiences a significant capacity deficit.

Due to the lack of power, consumption limits have been established for all regional branches. Ukrenergo noted that each regional energy company draws up schedules of planned hourly outages, which should ensure consumption at the level of the proven limit. Exceeding the limits leads to emergency situations in the power system.

Yesterday, Ukrenergo completed the repair of an automatic transformer at one of the facilities in Dnipro region. The company also managed to restore the n damaged power transmission line, which connects the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the energy system of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s energy system has already suffered 12 massive missile attacks. In addition, some generating facilities, such as Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, are temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

Most of the wind and solar power plants are also located in the temporarily occupied territories of the south. In addition to the nuclear plants, the rest of the power plants are key regulating capacities. They cover consumption peaks in the morning and evening.