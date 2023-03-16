Ukrenergo national energy company informs about network restrictions and in stabilizing outages in Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.

As of March 16, Ukrainian power plants produce enough electricity to cover the consumption needs. However, due to the significant damage to the networks caused by the massive Russian missile attacks, network restrictions remain in Zhytomyr, Kyiv regions and the city of Kyiv.

The company did not introduce consumption limits for other regions of Ukraine. The operation of Ukraine’s energy system is stable and synchronous with the European network.

Ukrenergo continues the repair work to restore country’s energy objects damaged by Russian attacks.