The Ukrainian Council of Churches, which includes representatives of different denominations, issued a resolution opposing LGBT.

In the resolution, September 30, the Council states that the marriage of a woman and a man is ‘the best environment for the birth and upbringing of children’ and ‘remains one of the greatest values of the Ukrainian state’.

Council members condemn ‘experiments with the legalization of arbitrary gender self-identification’ and ‘imposition of unnatural sex orientation’.

The Council of Churches opposes against:

popularization of homosexuality;

denial of women’s femininity and men’s masculinity as distinctive features;

use of non-binary pronouns.

In addition, the Council takes a stance against the ‘imposition of gender ideology’, which devalues marriage as a union of a man and a woman.

The Council also complains about hate speech regarding religious leaders and supporters of traditional family values.

The Council members called for the creation of a separate ministry to take care of the family and overcome the demographic crisis, and are ready to help the authorities.

‘Churches, religious organizations and family initiatives are ready to join forces with state and local governments to protect the family, childhood, motherhood and fatherhood,’ the resolution said.

What is the Council of Churches?

The Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations was established in 1996 as a cross-denominational institution.

It aims to ‘unite the efforts of different religions in the spiritual revival of Ukraine and coordinate cross-church dialogue both in Ukraine and abroad’.

As of June 2021, the Council includes representatives of 15 churches and religious organizations. The website states that the Council coordinates more than 95% of all religious organizations in Ukraine.

Stances against ‘homosexuality promotion’ in Ukraine

Over the last decade, MPs have repeatedly introduced bills banning the ‘promotion of homosexuality’ in Ukraine.

Most of them were rejected except for MP Tsarkov’s bill, which proposes a ban on the use of the media to ‘promote homosexuality’.