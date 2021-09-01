Court returned 14 hectares of land near Kyiv to Ihor Kaletnik, ex-head of the State Customs Service. The reason was ‘newly discovered circumstances’ - accidentally found urban and land documents of the 1960s.

It is evidenced by ‘Bukvy’s references to the data of the State Register of Real Property Rights and the decision of the Supreme Court.

The materials of the state register indicate that the land plot with a total area of 14.0455 ha, located at 22 Roza Luxemburg Street in Bucha, Kyiv region, belongs to Kaletnik on the right of private property on the basis of a donation agreement dated June 1, 2021.

The verdict of the Supreme Court of May 26, 2021 (and previously the decisions of the Kyiv Court of Appeal of October 6, 2020 and the Irpin City Court of April 23, 2020) finally denied the return of this land to state ownership, as requested by the Kyiv regional prosecutor’s office in the statement of claim.

The grounds for reconsideration of the case were ‘newly discovered circumstances’, as stated in the decision of the Supreme Court of May 26, 2021.

The court ruled that the land plot currently owned by Ihor Kaletnik was created by merging more than forty other plots, which were first allocated to third parties, and then, merged and were reassigned to one of the defendants in the case.

The automated database of court cases shows that the defendants in this case were Bucha City Council of Kyiv Region and Halyna Kaletnik. The latter is the mother of Ihor Kaletnik, a former Communist MP and head of the State Customs Service (2010-2012).

Social media users report that a high fence has been erected around the land plot.