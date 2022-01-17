After an all-day hearing, Kyiv court fails to make a decision on Poroshenko’s arrest.

The Kyiv Pechersky district court hearing lasted all day and into the night without a decision on whether the former president would be arrested, and the court eventually said a ruling would come on Wednesday.

The decision was announced by the court secretary after the presiding judge Oleksiy Sokolov had spent five hours in the deliberation room.

The hearing saw a rally of Poroshenko supporters who gathered near the court building from the very beginning. They were accompanied by a huge number of law enforcement.

On Monday, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko returned to the country to face court on treason charges he believes are politically motivated.