During the government meeting, Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal stated that 52,000 COVID beds out of 76,000 are currently occupied in country’s hospitals.

He also added that the government continues to increase the number of beds and supplies hospitals with additional oxygen.

Shmyhal also stressed that currently 98-99% of patients in intensive care units are not vaccinated.

In addition, the PM claims almost 40% of the adult population in Ukraine will be vaccinated by the end of the week.

‘We make more than 1.5 million jabs per week’, he concluded.