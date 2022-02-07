Dealing with stalling rates of vaccination Ukraine’s officials look to new monetary rewards to nudge Ukrainians to roll up their sleeve for a Covid vaccine shot.

The government mulls an update to Zelensky’s financial incentive for vaccination that will allow inoculated people to spend the 1000 hryvnas’ payment on their gas, heating and other utility bills, said prime minister Denys Shmygal.

The announcement was made at the meeting of with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

It is still unclear when the new policy will be made effective. The current program allows fully vaccinated Ukrainians spend 1000 hryvnas’ payment on books, museums, and other recreational activities. The officials also plan to make it possible for people over 60 and disabled people to spend the money on medication.

The prime minister also asked finance ministry to clarify when it will start pay extra 500 hryvnas to Ukrainians for a booster shot. The government has already spent 7.8 billion hryvnas on payments for vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, Covid infection rates are hitting new highs in Ukraine with record 42,533 new cases reported two days earlier.