Russian troops detained in Mariupol port the crews of two ships registered to Liberia –Smarta and Blue Star-1, and one ship, Azburg, registered to the Dominican republic, said Ukraine’s human rights ombudsperson Lydmula Denisova on Telegram Monday.

According to reports, at least 42 crew members of the ships, including the wife of Smarta ship captain are now held as captives in Donetsk where they were taken after the ‘filtration’ procedure in Mangush.

The unlawful detention of the sailors comes as another war crime of Russia that must be addressed by the UN Commission on Human Rights, said Ukraine’s human rights’ ombudsperson, noting it is regarded a violation under art.3 and 5 of 1950 Convention for the protection of the human rights.