Ihor Malakhov was paid seven million hryvnas for ‘Crimean Platform’ event without a proper bidding procedure. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau does not see sufficient grounds to launch an investigation into a possible corruption crime.

Earlier, ‘Bukvy’ requested NABU to comment on whether an investigation into a possible corruption crime would be launched.

In response, NABU stated that there are no grounds for launching an investigation. It it is worth noting that the Bureau referred to the information from the journalistic request, and not to the data of the official platform of the electronic public procurement system.

‘Based on the results of request consideration within the competence of the Main Detective Unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, it was established that the request did not contain objective data that could indicate criminal corruption offenses under the jurisdiction of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, in connection with which, there are currently no sufficient legal grounds for entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations’, the NABU response says.

At the same time, NABU reminded that the inaction of the investigator or prosecutor can be challenged.

A similar request was sent to the State Bureau of Investigation. The agency refused to provide information.

‘Bukvy’ has sent requests to the State Audit Office and the State Tax Service to conduct an audit of this government contract.