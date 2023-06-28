The parliament of Croatia recognized the Holodomor 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the people of Croatia for this important decision and stated that the world will always remember past and present crimes of the Kremlin.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba also said the words of gratitude to Croatia for honoring the memory of millions of the Holodomor victims.

In December 2022, the European Parliament recognized the Holodomor as the genocide.

As of today, more than 30 countries and international organizations have recognized the Soviet Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the last Saturday of November.