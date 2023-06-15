At the June 15 meeting, the Croatian government supported the parliament’s initiative to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

During the open part of the meeting, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic stated that the Croatian government supported the initiative of the parliament and recognized the Holodomor as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zdenko Lucic, said that ‘with the proposed declaration, the Croatian Parliament recognizes the Holodomor – a deliberate famine organized by the communist Stalinist regime in Ukraine in the period 1932-1933 – as a crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people’.

The Holodomor was organized by the Soviet authorities in 1932-1933. Ukrainian peasants were deprived of grain and other food supplies and were dying of hunger. According to different estimates, 2.6–5 million Ukrainians died during the genocide.

In December 2022, the European Parliament recognized the Holodomor as the genocide.

Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor on the last Saturday of November.