Due to the full-scale Russian invasion, the cultivated area in Ukraine will decrease by 7 million hectares this year and will change its structure.

As reported by the agriculture ministry, because of the war, the structure of cultivated areas and the volume of crops are changing significantly. In addition, a decrease in the amount of fertilizers will directly affect the indicators of the gross harvest.

Ukrainians will be provided with all food groups for domestic consumption. However, the export potential is expected to change. In particular, much less corn will be sown, while it is one of the main exported grain crops.

The report also says that the government will strengthen the support for small farmers with additional payments.

The government has planned more than UAH 16 billion for the credit programs, UAH 9.6 billion of which will go to farmers. This will make it possible to partially extend the loans taken last year, as well as to give new loans for the sowing campaign.

At the same time, experts claim that the demand for Ukrainian grain, oil crops and processed products in the international markets remains quite high.