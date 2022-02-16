On February 15, the websites of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and two major banks were hit by massive cyberattacks.

Ukraine’s defense ministry said still unidentified threat actors continue bombarding its site with DDoS attacks that started Tuesday.

The ministry cyber security team said it had pinpointed a programming code vulnerability hackers used to disrupt the web site operations.

Despite some access issues the web site is going to be back up and running soon, said the ministry in a statement, adding they used a US-located backup server to restore the operations.

The web site was hit with ‘specific requests’ that disrupted the web site operation but it didn’t compromise its date, stressed the ministry, noting it tried to make the most of the situation by ‘stepping up the web site security’ with coordinated assistance from foreign counterparts.

The ministry said it takes the situation in stride and sees no ‘drama’ about it arguing their cyber professionals are set to update the web site security to foil any new cyberattacks that remain a possible scenario.