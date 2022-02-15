The websites of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Army, as well as of two major banks have been hit by massive cyberattack.

Ukraine’s defense ministry says its website is probably under DDoS attack and they are working to restore it.

Two biggest Ukrainian banks – PrivatBank and Oshchadbank – also report cyberattacks.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security stresses that there is no threat to PrivatBank depositors’ funds, as the cyberattack hit only bank’s mobile app. The rest of the financial transactions are performed normally.

The statement alleges that cyberattacks could be started by the aggressor country.