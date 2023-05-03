Ukrenergo energy company reported damage to the electricity distribution networks in 3 regions of Ukraine.

In the eastern regions of Ukraine, Russian attacks again caused damage to the electricity networks. In Sumy region, two aerial bombs targeted a distribution network facility, leaving more than 4,000 consumers without electricity. Distribution networks in Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were also damaged by Russian shelling.

As of May 3, the production of electricity in the country fully meets consumer needs.

Sunny weather and high water season facilitate the operation of solar and hydropower plants. This helps to compensate for the decrease in the share of thermal and nuclear power plants, which are being repaired.

Ukraine continues electricity export to Moldova. Currently, Ukraine do not import electricity from other countries.

Energy companies continue repair work at the facilities damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks.