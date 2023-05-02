Russian invaders continue attacks that target Ukraine’s power infrastructure, energy ministry stated.

Yesterday’s strikes damaged distribution networks in Sumy region. As of the morning of May 2, repair crews were unable to start repairs and restore power supply to consumers due to the fire.

There is also damage to the electricity infrastructure in Kherson region.

After the massive attack that took place on May 1, electricity supply was restored for consumers of Dnipro and the region, in Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

In total, during the day, energy employees were able to restore electricity for more than 16 thousand consumers. According to the ministry, the energy system works stably, without restrictions.

Since October 10, 2022, Russia has been carrying out massive missile and drone attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. During this period, 24 generating facilities and 43% of the distribution networks were damaged. Most objects were hit several times.