Damages to state property of reclamation systems and canals after Russians blew up the Kakhovka dam reached UAH 150-160 billion, but the exact figures will be established only after the liberation of the left-bank territories.

As reported by Ukraine’s agriculture ministry, at Russian occupiers may destroy or damage the reclamation system.

‘Without restoring the source of water supply, it is impossible to talk about irrigated agriculture in the south of Ukraine in the near future’, the statement says.

The Ministry of Agriculture stated that the Kakhovka reservoir was the source of irrigation for 94% of systems in Kherson, 74% in Zaporizhzhia and 30% in Dnipro regions. It was also a source of power for 584,000 hectares of land, which were supplied with water for irrigation.

In addition, a number of systems in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Dnipro regions carried out separate water intake from the Kakhovka reservoir for a total irrigation area of 218.3 thousand hectares.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.

According to the estimates, the Kakhovka reservoir lost 72% of water.