As reported earlier, the city of Trostianets, Sumy region, was liberated from Russian invaders.

Sumy regions governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi states the danger of explosions in the de-occupied city as retreating Russian troops deposited land mines in many infrastructural objects, including a hospital and even a cemetery.

The governor has already reported one civilian casualty caused by mine explosion.

‘After the liberation, in Sumy region, sappers and rescuers have a lot of work to do, as many roads and fields remain mined’, Zhyvytskyi said.