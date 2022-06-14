Ukraine’s internal ministry said on Tuesday its de-mining teams have cleared 2 million hectares of lands from the landmines left behind by Russian onslaught, but the mine-clearing effort is far from being over as at least 30 million hectares of Ukrainian lands remain littered with mines and unexploded ordnance.

Another challenging task that looms large is removal of unexploded ordnance from the seashores at Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Given the scale of this task, de-mining campaign can last 5-10 years.

De-minining teams finished clearance work in 274 communities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.

‘Currently the main efforts of our [de-mining] service are focused on Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as well as on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolayiv, Donetsk, Luhansk regions where fighiting is still going on,’ said Internal Ministry’s spokesperson Alyona Matveeyva.