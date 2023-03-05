During a meeting with a member of the Canadian Parliament, economy minister Yuliia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine needs an analogue of ‘Ramstein’ for demining the territory.

The parties discussed the issue of war risk insurance for foreign companies that are ready to participate in the rapid recovery of Ukraine, in particular, for Canadian business. Svyrydenko noted that Ukraine is already working on this with the United States and the European Union and emphasized the importance of introducing investment insurance mechanisms to restore the national economy, which fell by 30.4% last year.

At the same time, the minister stressed that, taking into account Ukraine’s resources, de-mining of territories may last 70 years. Therefore, she noted that the problem requires financial, technological and organizational support of international partners.

In addition, the parties discussed the issues of the return of Ukrainians who were forced to go abroad due to the war, programs for the reconstruction of housing and infrastructure destroyed during the war, and food security.