The Ukrainian State Emergency Service official said in a briefing that full de-mining of Ukrainian territories would take 5-10 years.

The official claims that landmines, including those prohibited by international conventions, is one of the most negative consequences of Russia’s invasion.

He stated that Russian troops used remote mining systems, installed unguided minefields and left behind a large number of specially installed explosive devices.

Mines fields installed by the invaders have been found in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The State Emergency Service has intensified its work on educating the population about the danger of explosive devices.

He added that after the liberation of Ukrainian territories from Russian occupation, sappers inspect the area, roads and buildings, ensuring the work of emergency and recovery services.